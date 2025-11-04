Guinness heads up list of sponsors

Guinness has been voted as Ireland’s top sponsor over the past decade in a poll of marketers and members of the public. The Diageo-owned stout brand also won the best overall sport sponsorship of 2025. Sponsorship agency Onside estimated the value of the sponsorship market to be worth €236 million, an increase of five per cent on 2024.
GAA ranks highest with 70 per cent of marketers voting AIB’s sponsorship as effective. Golf sponsorships have also made their stamp with Amgen and KPMG being recognised for their support across The Irish Open and The Women’s Irish Open. Bank of Ireland were recognised by the public as the most appealing golf sponsor in Ireland.
Marketable
Rory McIlroy was the most marketable Irish sports star in 2025, followed by fellow golfer Shane Lowry and Olympic runner Rashidat Adeleke in tied second, with world champion medallist Kate O’Connor third. Brands rated as delivering impact in sports and non-sport sponsorships included Canterbury, Aldi, Allianz, SuperValu and BMW.
Beyond sport, music, arts and comedy played a huge role in sponsorship activity this summer in Ireland. Guinness’ Cork Jazz Festival, Bord Bia Bloom Festival and Paddy Power Comedy Festival were all recognised as effective campaigns. With Three, Very, Diageo and Electric Ireland recognised as being the best overall non-sports sponsorships.
Industry votes
Best Sport Sponsorship
- Guinness
- Lidl
- Vodafone and Allianz
Best Non-Sport Sponsorship
- Three and Very
- Diageo
- Electric Ireland
Top Gaelic Games Sponsor
- Winner: AIB
Top Irish Women’s Rugby World Cup Sponsor
- Winner: Vodafone
Top Golf Sponsor:
- Winner: Amgen
Best Overall Sponsorship in the last 10 years
- Guinness
- Lidl
- Vodafone
Most Marketable Personality
- Rory McIlroy
- Rashidat Adeleke (above) and Shane Lowry
- Kate O’Connor
Most Effective Sponsorship: GAA/LGFA/Camogie
- Lidl
- AIB
- SuperValu
Most Effective Sponsorship: Irish Women’s Rugby Team
- Vodafone
- Canterbury
- Aldi
Most Effective Sponsorship: The Irish Open
- Amgen
- Rolex
- DP World
Most Effective Sponsorship: The Women’s Irish Open
- KPMG
- Amgen
- BMW
Most Effective Sponsorship: Music, Art and Comedy
- Guinness Cork Jazz Festival
- Bord Bia Bloom Festival at Phoenix Park
- Paddy Power Comedy Festival and Iveagh Gardens
Public votes
Top Ireland Women’s Rugby Team Sponsor:
- Vodafone
Top Gaelic Games Sponsor:
- Lidl
Top Golf Sponsor:
- Bank of Ireland
Best Overall Sponsorship in the last 10 years
- Guinness
- Bank of Ireland and Lidl
- Vodafone