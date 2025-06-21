Guinness ‘Island’ creator Frank Sheerin dies

Frank Sheerin, former creative director of Arks Advertising, has died. His major claim to fame during an auspicious career was writing the award-winning Guinness ‘Island’ TV commercial in 1977. Marketing.ie readers voted it Ireland’s ‘Ad of the Century’ in 1999. He also wrote the famous Harp commercial with Sally O’Brien and “the way she might look at you”.

Sheerin’s career in adland started at Kenny’s in Middle Abbey Street. He joined Arks in the late 1950’s. The agency was on the cusp of a great creative ‘buzz’. His contemporaries in the 1960’s included Catherine Donnelly, Bill Felton, Breandán O Broin, Phil Walsh, Barry Devlin, Jimmy Strathern, Pat Ingoldsby and Terry Pattison. Sheerin joined the Arks’ board in 1967.

Guinness ‘Island’ director John Devis said the commercial should have been called ‘Three Men in a Boat’

Guinness ‘Island’ was art directed by Eamonn O’Flaherty with John Devis as director. A cosy West of Ireland-style bar was built at Ardmore Studios, using a Connemara backdrop. The currach scenes were shot on location from a helicopter. The three rowers in the currach could not understand English so the walkie-talkies that were employed were of no use.

As the rowers deliver the Guinness barrels, there is silence in the pub except for the ticking of a clock, until the door opens. The locals can’t contain their enthusiasm and shout out: “Tá siad ag teacht!” As the first pint of Guinness is poured, the bar comes alive with loud chatter ás gaelige. Production costs for the commercial were put at around £12,000.

Vicky Michelle of Allo, Allo fame as Sally O’Brien for Harp

For a Harp TV commercial shot in the 1980s, Sheerin wrote a script which culminated in feature film production values. The ad, which became noteworthy for the line “We’ve come for the Harp”, was directed by GPA’s Gerry Poulson. The Vikings arrived at a pub with harpists playing and actor Alan Devlin delivering the punchline, “Uh, tourists”.

After he left Arks, he set up his own company, Frank Sheerin Associates. In more recent years, he was among the contributors to a TV documentary on RTE One called Ireland’s Mad Men. He was married twice – to Anne, and to Catherine Donnelly. He is survived by his three daughters, Bláithin, Róisin and Maureen, and grandchildren Teighe and Callan.