Guinness shows can-do in reviving Anticipation

Guinness is urging more people to experience drinking stout at home with its new ‘Dancing Can’ campaign, a nod to the classic ‘Anticipation’ ad showing Irish actor Joe McKinney dancing around a pint. The new campaign highlights the ritual and playful anticipation of pouring a pint of stout at home with Guinness Nitrosurge. Created by UK agency AMV BBDO and directed by Johnny Kelly, the ad was shot using stop-motion techniques.

The memorable Guaglione track by Perez Prado reached number one in the Irish charts in 1994, knocking Riverdance off the top spot. Launched in Ireland in 2021, the pocket-sized Guinness Nitrosurge device uses technology to create the iconic surge and settle of a draught pint of stout poured in a pub, with the customary creamy head. The device is activated by clipping it onto the top of the can, before pushing the button and pouring.

Joe McKinney danced around a pint in ‘Anticipation’