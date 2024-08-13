Häagen-Dazs in tie-up with Emily in Paris

Premium ice cream brand Häagen-Dazs has a new worldwide campaign which is centred around season four of the hit show Emily in Paris streaming on Netflix from August 15. The ‘Be More Emily’ campaign includes a limited-edition ice cream collection in 41 markets, specially themed cakes in selected shops, pop-up experiences and social media activities around its two most popular ice cream flavours, strawberry and salted caramel.

To give fans a taste of the heroine’s lifestyle, shoppers in 20 participating markets can scan a QR code on the limited-edition packaging for a chance to win a special stay in Paris. The trip will include the ‘Paris by Emily’ travel experience from Dharma, reflecting Emily’s own antics on the show produced by Darren Star (Beverly Hills 90210, Sex and the City, Younger). The campaign was created by Forsman & Bodenfors in New York.

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount.