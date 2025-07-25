Hamill and Nutley set to move to Pluto

Pat Hamill and Mark Nutley are joining Pluto as creative partners in early August. The creative advertising duo have spent the past six-and-a-half years working in a similar role at Goosebump. Prior to that, they spent over 17 years at Irish International and its subsequent owner, BBDO, where they worked more or less exclusively on Guinness.

They have a wealth of experience servicing drinks brands, starting with O’Connor O’Sullivan where they worked on Beamish, Fosters and Scrumpy Jack. At The Helme Partnership (THP), they helped roll out campaigns for Miller and Boru Vodka. When THP was acquired by Grey, they were recruited by Irish International’s Mal Stevenson to work on Guinness.

The news of Hamill and Nutley joining Pluto follows the agency’s appointment of a new chair.

Elizabeth Sheehan (pictured) has come on board to replace former DDFH&B boss Miriam Hughes. Sheehan has extensive consumer marketing experience, having held senior roles at PepsiCo, Mars and Suntory (Lucozade and Ribena). In more recent times, she has run her own consultancy specialising in sustainability marketing, and as an advisor to industry bodies.

Pictured top, from left: Mark Nutley and Pat Hamill