Hands lands global media role at Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland has announced the appointment of Maxine Hands as its new head of global media and digital. Hands has over 20 years experience as a media agency executive. Based in the organisation’s Dublin office, she will be responsible for leading the global media and digital team, as well as overseeing worldwide media strategy, consumer digital platforms and ensuring impactful touchpoints for overseas consumers.

She will collaborate with internal teams and external suppliers to ensure media and digital activity is aligned with business goals – in a bid to increase the value of overseas tourism to the island of Ireland. Commenting on her appointment, Aidan Power, director of marketing, Tourism Ireland, said Hands brings a wealth of experience – spanning media, digital, marketing, consumer insights and market analysis – and a track record of achievement.

Before joining Tourism Ireland, she was general manager of Dentsu X and business director of Vizeum and Dentsu X – working with such brands as Ikea, PTSB, Kerry Foods and RTÉ. She was business director on L’Oréal, Coca-Cola, General Mills, H&M, British Airways and Tommy Hilfiger. She also worked at Zenith. Tourism Ireland is responsible for promoting the entire island of Ireland overseas as a holiday destination.