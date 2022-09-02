Hanlon takes on new role at Business Post

Lorcán Hanlon has been made chief commercial and revenue officer of the Business Post as part of a executive reshuffle at the publishing group run by businessman and sailor Enda O’Coineen. Hanlon, who was the group’s commercial director, will be responsible for the commercial performance of advertising, sponsorship and partnership revenues.

The role will also see him focus on the development of group revenue strategies across media, experiential, data and emerging business platforms. Colm O’Reilly, currently CEO at the Business Post, becomes the group’s chief operations officer (COO). O’Reilly will now manage the group’s financial performance, acquisitions and funding strategy.

Sarah Murphy replaces O’Reilly as Business Post CEO. She was in charge of iQuest, the group’s events arm, a role she retains. Gillian Egan, finance director at the Business Post, has been appointed as finance director of Edge One, with responsibility for financial reporting, controls processes and banking. Craig Tait is now the Post group’s tech and data director.