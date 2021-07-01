Hanratty promoted to Publicis board

Publicis Dublin’s head of strategic planning Chloe Hanratty has been appointed to the agency’s board of directors. Hanratty joined Publicis two years ago from Boys+Girls where she was senior strategic planner. Since then, the strategy team at Publicis has expanded to meet increasing demand for such services across the agency’s client base, most recently with a number of key hires.

Fay Quilligan, formerly of Rothco Accenture Interactive, has joined as strategic planning director. Quilligan was previously responsible for strategic direction on Fáilte Ireland and Tesco and has experience across brands such as Mars, the HSE, Amnesty International, ESB and Electric Ireland.

Denisse Achata also joins as strategic planning director, from Wunderman Thompson Peru where she worked on such global clients as Nestlé, Coca-Cola, AB InBev and Scotiabank. Sacha Noyes joins as strategic planner, having previously been at Boys+Girls, where her list of clients included Ulster Bank, the Irish Heart Foundation and Choose Radio.

Rónan Kenny also joins the Publicis strategic design team, as senior experience designer, having worked in the past with Droga5, McCann XBC, and Matter Unlimited. He was director of interactive at Launchpad Advertising in New York and was an innovation consultant at Shipyard Technology Ventures, servicing clients such as Zurich and Mastercard.