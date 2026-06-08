Harris PR launches corporate division

Harris PR has launched a dedicated corporate division in what it says is a response to growing demand from organisations seeking strategic communications, reputation management and stakeholder engagement support. Building on almost two decades of delivering consumer PR, the new unit will be headed up by deputy managing director Niamh McCarrick.

Portfolio

Founded by Sonia Harris Pope in 2009, the agency’s client portfolio spans consumer, retail, food and beverage, tourism, fintech, health and wellbeing, and charities, working with brands such as Ford, Amazon.ie, Lidl, Domino’s, Dundrum Town, Bunq, Capital Flow, Activ8 Solar Energies, St. Patrick’s Festival and Fáilte Ireland’s Púca Festival.

Bursary

The agency won the PRII communication impact award for most impactful digital/social campaign 2025 for its work with Amazon. It was also shortlisted for PR consultancy of the year. In 2024, Harris PR initiated the first DEI bursary in Ireland providing the winner with a nine-month paid internship and a sponsored place on the PRII diploma course.

Harris Pope was appointed to the PRCA board last February.