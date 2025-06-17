Harris PR launches second bursary

The second year of the Harris PR diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) bursary has been launched in partnership with the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII) and Open Doors Ireland (ODI). The initiative encourages people from all walks of life and under-represented groups of society to apply for an opportunity to take steps towards a career in PR.

The bursary offers a fully paid place on the PRII Diploma course in PR and a nine-month, fully-paid internship with Harris PR which operates with the guidance of ODI. PRII CEO Martina Byrne said they know from their research that PR is not reflective of the diversity in the population. There is a need to attract people with various kinds of lived experiences.

Practical

“That’s how you solve problems,” Byrne said. With this bursary the successful candidate will be supported through continued education, upskilling, and practical on the job learning, ensuring that they are set up for success for a rewarding career in PR,” she added. The first winner of the initiative last year was Carolina Lucca.

She said the bursary allowed her to gain hands on experience while applying everything she was learning through the course. “It’s been an invaluable experience, and I would encourage anyone considering applying to go for it – it’s a great opportunity to kick-start your career and get an insight into the world of PR,” Lucca added.

The closing date for entries to this year’s bursary is July 7.

Above: Sonia Harris Pope (right) pictured with last year’s bursary winner Carolina Lucca