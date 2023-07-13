Havas prescribes Sunday World

Havas Dublin has rolled out a new campaign for the Sunday World. Called ‘Your Daily Dose’, the ads position the tabloid as the go-to source for all the news people want to know and talk about, from crime and sports to showbiz and lifestyle. Building on the idea that consuming news is a habitual act, similar to taking a daily vitamin, the newspaper is pitched as a ‘supplement’ readers can take when they want to know what’s going on.

The Sunday World is part of the Mediahuis stable of national press titles.

Produced by H2 Films, the campaign’s film shows the benefits of reading the news using one of the most awkward situations imaginable – being the clueless one in a conversation with strangers. The ad claims the Sunday World is people’s best bet when it comes to the most talked-about stories, while focusing on the brand’s breadth of coverage. The TV ad is supported by a digital and print push centred on the brand’s ‘supplements’.

“We knew we needed a captivating campaign to place the Sunday World as the consumer’s number one source for all things crime, sports, showbiz and lifestyle – and that’s exactly what Havas has created with the ‘Your Daily Dose’ campaign. The campaign showcases our key content pillars in a humorous way to grab readers’ attention and drive engagement with our brand,” Adrian Quinn, marketing manager, Sunday World, said.

The film is supported by digital and print activity focusing on the reimagined ‘supplements’. Taking cues from pharmaceutical advertising, the stories are put front and centre, with each topic depicted as a distinctive character-filled capsule. The fun take on a familiar aesthetic not only highlights the paper’s up-to-the-minute reporting, but also their coverage of events and cultural moments like the Women’s World Cup and Love Island.

Adrian Fitz-Simon (above), executive creative director, Havas, said the ads dramatise the brand’s characteristics in a way that should raise a few eyebrows. “Director Jim Owen and the team at H2 and Windmill have done a fantastic job bringing Zoë Higgins and Kieran O’Driscoll’s script to life, with Peter O’Dwyer overseeing the print and digital elements, creating a campaign united by a simple and, yes, unexpected idea,” Fitz-Simon added.