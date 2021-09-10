Havas creates ads for Heineken stout

Dutch brewer Heineken hired Havas to launch its new Island’s Edge campaign using the slogan ‘Unexpectedly Refreshing’. The TV ad profiles people at Ireland’s urban edges, depicting where bold new ideas are born and brings to life the Irish entrepreneurial spirit, where city progress meets the force of the sea and where the familiar evolves into something new.

The ethos is also represented in the brand’s logo. The colour palette of the TVC reflects the brand’s primary colours of orange, blue, white, grey and black and is amplified by graphic, edgy transitions and effects. The TVC was directed by Richard Chaney and produced by Piranha Bar. The launches also runs across digital, out of home digital and print, social and trade.

The stout was developed in collaboration with bartenders, pub owners and stout drinkers. Eight in 10 Irish consumers aged 25-35 believing there is room for more choice in the stout category, with 72 per cent of them showing an interest in trialling a lighter tasting or more refreshing stout. The main barrier for non-stout drinkers is that they perceive stout to be too heavy.

Heineken’s creation of the beer included continuingly questioning “If beer and cider categories can progress and offer more choice, why can’t stout?”. Head brewer PJ Tierney added tea to the process to reduce bitterness and basil to create lightness and freshness. After a soft launch in Dublin, Island’s Edge is available in off licences, pubs and bars nationwide.

Dentsu’s Red Star handles media buying and PR is managed by Thinkhouse.

Pictured is Paula Conlon, brand manager, Heineken Ireland