Hayes to depart Wavemaker

David Hayes has announced his resignation as chief operating officer at media agency Wavemaker and from its parent company GroupM. In a message posted on LinkedIn, Hayes said it had been a big decision for him as he had spent a large part of his working life across various roles in WPP. “If I’m being honest,” he added, “it feels very bittersweet. I’m genuinely sad to leave as I feel very strongly attached to the people and the company.

“But I’m also very excited and energized about opening a new chapter in my career. Is there ever a right time to leave? It feels to me that now is probably the best time for me and the company. I’d like to think I’ve got a few more challenges and opportunities to explore and I know in later life I’d regret it if I didn’t look at what’s outside WPP. It’s right for the company too as it’s vital in our business to be regularly introducing new talent and fresh thinking.”

Exit

Hayes said it was an “exciting time” for GroupM globally and locally as it undergoes a transformation fuelled by investment in artificial intelligence (AI). He said his planned exit was for the end of June. In the coming months, he will help develop a new growth function in GroupM and ensure an orderly handover of Wavemaker business and clients. After that, he intends to evaluate the next chapter in his career.

He started his career in adland as a media buyer with DDFH&B in 1987. A year later, he moved to Wilson Hartnell as media manager. In 1991, he joined CDP Associates as media director. He held senior management roles at MEC and more recently the rebranded Wavemaker since 1996. He has served as a member of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) diversity committee for the past seven years.