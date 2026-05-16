H&B report points to health gaps

Health store chain Holland & Barrett (H&B) has rolled out a research report highlighting a growing gap between people’s intention to live well and their ability to take action. The ‘Back Your Body’ study, conducted by iReach among 1,000 adults in Ireland, reveals that while awareness of preventative health is high, behaviours remain largely reactive. Four in five (80 per cent) people say they only visit a doctor when it is “absolutely necessary”, while 70 per cent only listen to their body when something feels wrong. Although 75 per cent prioritise their health, just 61 per cent proactively manage it. While 87 per cent believe good habits can prevent future illness, accessibility prevents people from taking action.

Perceptions of access to healthcare vary across Ireland, with 55 per cent of Dubiners reporting easy access compared to 35 per cent in Munster and 37 per cent in Connacht. Nationally, 43 per cent say access is easy, while one in three people find it difficult. There’s a knowledge gap among younger people, with problems in knowing what their bodies need.

Cycle

Together, the findings point to a nation caught in a cycle of ‘reactive repair’, rather than taking a proactive approach to long-term health. H&B is delivering 6,400 hours of free wellness check-ins, helping customers better understand their bodies and take action earlier. These services are delivered by more than 400 trained specialists.

Target

H&B UK & Ireland delivered double-digit digital growth year-on-year and sales approaching €1 billion across both markets. Irish brands like Gigi and The Happy Pear generated €5 million in sales last year. Established in 1870, the business comprises 70 stores in Ireland with an annual target of 10 million customers across Ireland and the UK by 2030.