Hector ventures Down Under for TG4

Hector Ó hEochagáin dives Down Under for an adventure across Australia and New Zealand in his latest travel series on TG4. Hector ventures beyond the typical tourist traps to tap into the heart of what makes both countries tick. Returning to Australia after 19 years, he visits Melbourne, where Aboriginal elder Aunty Joy welcomes him onto traditional lands.

From here, he explores regional Victoria, before hitching a lift with an outback pilot to the underground town of Coober Pedy where classic characters are a dime a dozen. It’s hot and dusty, but that doesn’t stop the outback mailman from hitting the road with Hector in tow, the adventurer ultimately making his way to the red centre of Alice Springs.

A flight to Perth (above) uncovers why so many Irish are drawn to WA. He hears stories of a Stolen Generation and follows in the footsteps of ancient astronomers. Up the north western coast in Broome, he meets a man involved in pearling before continuing into North Queensland’s outback, where cattle stations and campfires are part of country life.

He digs deeper into the iconic mining town of Mt Isa before travelling east to explore Queensland’s famous coast. A road trip from Brisbane to Sydney takes him into New South Wales before hitting Sydney’s spectacular harbour. He checks out a Seabin Project keeping the harbour clean.

Next, a journey across New Zealand’s North Island, starting in Auckland, where Hector experiences Māori culture. En route to Wellington, he visits to a kiwi fruit farm, a traditional feast and a meet-up with activist Tame Iti (pictured). Departing Wellington, he crosses the Cook Strait to the rugged South Island, in the heart of Sauvignon Blanc country.

He heads to the West Coast to discover first-hand the coveted ‘West Coaster’ lifestyle. A rail ride carries him across the Island to his final destination of Christchurch, where he uncovers an entrepreneurial city looking to the future. His Down Under odyssey ends with breathtaking city views from a rescue helicopter.

Hector’s adventures Down Under start on TG4 this Thursday (October 30) at 9.30pm

