Heemskerk sets up global PR agency

International communications executive Céline Heemskerk has launched a new agency called Global Village Strategies (GVS) operating across multiple markets. The firm, which is headquartered in Amsterdam, focuses on developing growth, transformation, and organisational change without the constraints of traditional operating models.

GVS will have hubs in London, Dublin, Lisbon and Lima in Peru.

“In today’s environment, organisations don’t just need more communications support, they need the right leadership, embedded close to the business,” Heemskerk said. “Fractional models allow organisations to stay agile while benefiting from senior expertise that is strategically aligned, culturally aware, and commercially grounded.”

Specialise

GVS will specialise in servicing global tech. Earlier in her career, Heemskerk worked with Heneghan PR, Microsoft, Indeed and Hanover Communications. She holds an executive MBA from Esade Business School. Fluent in English, Dutch, Portuguese, and Spanish, she was recognised globally by PR Daily as one of the top women in communications.