Hegarty to chair this year’s PANI jury

Sir John Hegarty is to chair the jury for this year’s Publicity Association of Northern Ireland (PANI) creative awards, which are now open for entry. Hegarty, a co-founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, is one of adland’s most respected minds. He is perhaps best known as the brainchild behind Audi’s ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ catchphrase and the pioneering Levi campaigns.

The 16th edition of the PANI awards will be held on Thursday, November 20 at the Culloden Estate and Spa. The event will feature 26 categories across a range of mediums, including TV, press, out of home, radio, digital, and magazines. The contribution of media owners will also be recognised as will work on an international platform.

Work

Commenting on the launch of the awards, Janine Wells, chair of the PANI Awards, said: “We’re grateful to our generous sponsors this year – Alexander Boyd Displays, Bauer Radio NI, Bauer Outdoor NI, Belfast Live, Channel 4, Global, The Irish News, Q Radio, JCDecaux, Mediahuis, Pearl & Dean, Sky, UTV and U105.”

Hegarty will preside over a panel of jury whose experience spans global agencies such as JWT, Havas, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett and AMV BBDO. “We must always remember awards are only as good as the work entered and the quality of the judges involved,” Hegarty said. The final deadline for entries is Tuesday, September 16.

Agencies can submit work for consideration here