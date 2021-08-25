Heineken 0.0 goes outdoors with pop ups

Pop-up bars are part of Heineken 0.0 new ‘Now You Can’ campaign, where hikers, walkers, swimmers and bikers passing by to relax and enjoy a free, freshly poured pint in a comfy beer garden, in some of the most picturesque spots in Ireland. The often surprise locations offer people a nice surprise. The first one was on Bray Head in Co Wicklow.

This weekend the Heineken 0.0 pop up moves to Spanish Point in Co Clare.

Research by Dutch brewer Heineken indicates that 60 per cent of people plan to maintain a more balanced lifestyle as society re-opens. The study shows that 66 per cent of people believe that health and fitness are more important to them now than ever before. Heineken 0.0 is challenging conventions around alcohol moderation when out socialising.

The experiential campaign is run by Honey + Buzz under the direction of Paddy Davis.

The shift in public attitudes surrounding lifestyle choices and alcohol consumption has led people to look for alcohol-free alternatives, with three in four people feeling more comfortable ordering alcohol-free options now than in previous years. The study’s release coincides with Heineken 0.0’s roll out of the One for the Road bar in Co Wicklow.

TV presenter and performance coach Anna Geary pictured at the ‘One for the Road’ bar launch