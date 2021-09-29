Heineken signs new Ulster Rugby deal

Heineken Ireland has agreed a new long-term sponsorship with Ulster Rugby, which also sees the Dutch brewer continue as the pourage partner at Kingspan Stadium. The deal comes as the public bars at Kingspan Stadium re-open for the United Rugby Championship. Ulster’s Iain Henderson, Jacob Stockdale and Stuart McCloskey were on hand for the announcement.
The new deal sees the continuation of a decade-long partnership between Ulster Rugby and Heineken. Among the plans in place for the coming season are exclusive behind-the-scenes tours on Heineken Champions Cup match-days including a commemorative coin-toss with both captains, plus live entertainment at the Heineken Quarter bar at Kingspan Stadium.
Heineken will continue as the title partner of the annual end of season awards and sponsor the Ulster Rugby Personality of the Year, with previous recipients including Ruan Pienaar, Rory Best and Iain Henderson. Ulster, which won the Heineken Champions Cup in 1999, face ASM Clermont Auvergne and Northampton Saints in this season’s pool stages.