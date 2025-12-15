Heineken bucks gender pay gap

Heineken Ireland’s Gender Pay Gap Report for 2025 shows that for the fourth consecutive year, the brewer has recorded a near-zero gender pay gap, with a 2025 mean gap of -0.09 per cent. A minus percentage shows a slight gap in favour of females. The result is noteworthy, as the 2024 Irish national average gender pay gap was a 11.2 per cent gap in favour of males.

The company’s managing director Sharon Walsh said the positive outcome was the result of deliberate and specific actions that Heineken has taken in recent years. “We see diversity as a strategic advantage for our business, Walsh said. “Inclusivity isn’t just about how the workplace treats our female colleagues, it’s about structuring our business for everyone.”

Ultimately, more balance means better results for everyone – Sharon Walsh

As well as a near zero gender pay gap, the report also shows Heineken had made significant progress in terms of overall female representation at management levels. Since 2023, female representation within the company’s middle-senior leadership team has increase from 29 per cent to 49 per cent – which was ahead of the company’s target for the year.

