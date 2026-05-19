Heineken helps rugby fan bag a bed

A Leinster fan’s cheeky hand-made sign, which was captured by an official match photographer at the Investec Champions Cup semi final against Toulon, is gaining even more momentum as Heineken 0.0 decides to back it in a campaign to ‘Find a Room for Andrew’ in advance of the final of the tournament against Bordeaux in the Basque city of Bilbao.

Known by his friends as ‘Chunk’, Andrew Egan (27), Stillorgan in Co. Dublin, is a lifelong Leinster fan whose hand-written sign quickly became the talk of fans online as it was captured at the Leinster-Toulon match. In the photograph, Egan can be seen at the final whistle, celebrating with his sign: “Spare bed in Bilbao anyone? Call +353 834608669”.

Laugh

Egan said he was chancing his arm, the sign was just a bit of a laugh really. “I never thought anyone would actually notice it,” he said. “Next thing people are taking photos of me and Heineken is putting me on billboards and on radio ads in Spain. It’s honestly mad, but in the best possible way. Fingers crossed someone does come through and I do get that bed.”

The Heineken 0.0 backed campaign targets Bilbao’s 350,000 residents and will takeover the town of Bilbao, in advance of the 2026 Investec Champions Cup Final, as the plea for a bed for Egan is broadcast on billboards, radio stations and on digi-vans. The plea is also going out on Heineken’s social media ‘Fans Have More Friends’ platform.