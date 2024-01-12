Heineken hires Verstappen for 0.0

Three-time World Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is fronting a new campaign for Heineken 0.0. The core message is that consumers should never drive if they have been drinking alcohol. Heineken Ireland marketing director Fiona Curtin said that the campaign is the biggest yet for the alcohol-free beer. In the TV ad, Verstappen is seen socialising in a bar with a group of friends when someone asks: “Who’s the best driver?”

Verstappen picks up a set of car keys. As he is not drinking, he becomes the designated driver and then goes about getting his friends home safely on two occasions. On the third evening, Verstappen is seen holding a beer bottle, so a friend picks up the car keys. However, as his friend drives away, Verstappen shows the label of his beer bottle through the bar window to reveal that he is on 0.0. He is then seen driving off.

‘Best Driver’ was created by Le Pub, part of Publicis, with media buying by Dentsu. Previously, F1 drivers Nico Rosberg and Jackie Stewart fronted ‘When You Drive, Never Drink’ ads.

Demand for non-alcoholic beer continues to grow. Figures released by Drinks Ireland show that non-alcoholic beer sales more than tripled between 2017 and 2021, from 1.79 million to 5.55m litres. The market share for non-alcoholic beer jumped by 275 per cent during this time, from 0.4 per cent to 1.5 per cent. Category growth is expected to continue in 2024. The Dutch brewing giant claims to have invested €30m in marketing its brand.