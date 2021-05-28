Heineken rolls out €10m pub re-opening scheme

Ahead of almost 3,500 pubs and bars re-opening around the country next Monday, Heineken Ireland is deploying its own green army to help the hospitality sector with a €10 million support programme. The Fresh Beginnings initiative will see Heineken employees receive money to spend in pubs supporting footfall and cashflow for bar owners and staff.

Sharon Walsh (above), commercial director, Heineken Ireland, said the scheme is the largest in the Dutch brewer’s 165-year history. It will support a safe re-opening and recovery for pubs and bars through various measures and builds on the €19m package the company has provided to its 7,000 hospitality customers since the start of the pandemic last year.

The targeted supports in Heineken’s Fresh Beginnings programme include:

€275,000 Heineken staff stimulus spend and thank you fund for bar staff. To stimulate footfall and cashflow in pubs, the brewer is providing every employee with €250 to spend in pubs to treat customers, friends or family to a round. Heineken representatives will also deploy a ‘welcome back’ fund of gift vouchers to bar staff. €3 million investment supporting pubs that are enhancing their outdoor areas: outdoor service is a key feature of the re-opening phase on June 7. €2.5 million ad campaign during the summer to remind consumers about how enjoyable the pub experience can be. To support the re-opening, Heineken will also provide strategic financial relief to its publican customers through keg replenishment to the value of €4.2m.

The brewery team in Cork have ramped up production, brewing over 8.5 million pints in May and June. With production running at 72,000 pints per hour, 60 trucks will leave the brewery each week to fulfil pub orders. The brewer’s quality team are refreshing dispensing lines in pubs all over Ireland, visiting 1,500 pubs per week to ensure top-quality pints.