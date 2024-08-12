Heineken takes its House to EP

Dutch brewer Heineken returns to Electric Picnic this weekend by bringing its global House stage to the festival for the first time. Around 75,000 music fans are expected to show up at Stradbally this weekend. A special Irish build never seen anywhere else before puts attendees at the centre of the action, with elevated areas, an immersive DJ experience and raised dance platforms. Heineken is using its platform to champion Irish talent.

Over the three days there will be a lineup of local talent including Mango, Honey & Jams, Efa O’Neill, Bazza Ranks, and Volleyball, along with crowd favourites from previous years such as George Feely & Stevie G. The line up also includes new names emerging from the underground club scene that are soon to blow up, like Ricky Chong & Becky. Heineken will run an exclusive merchandise collaboration with Irish streetwear designers, Emporium.

Takeover

T-shirts will be available to pick up complimentary at Heineken House during an activation on a first come, first served basis. Festivalgoers should keep an eye on their EP app to receive notifications for the Emporium takeover from 2pm on the Saturday. Attendees are able to drop their Heineken bottles and cans into the cold rooms at the Andy Warhol campsite where they will be stored and kept cool over the festival weekend.

Pictured are Emporium founders Robbie Fidgeon Kavanagh and Charlie Proctor-Quigley. Free t-shirts will be available to pick up at Heineken House at Electric Picnic this Saturday (August 17) from 2pm. For those that miss out at EP, a limited number of t-shirts will be available from the Emporium store on Drury Street after the festival.