Heineken talks up beer’s social role

As the debate on the harm caused by alcohol continues to do the rounds, Dutch brewer Heineken has instigated a campaign aimed at pushing the benefits of beer as a “social lubricant”. Heineken CEO Dolf van den Brink said that in this time of loneliness and mental health challenges, beer’s role in bringing people together should be recognised.

It’s a perspective that van den Brink links to Heineken’s strategy to create “true togetherness” through its brands, according to the company’s 2025 Capital Markets Event transcript. Discussion around the health effects of alcohol often lacks nuance and beer’s social benefits are often overlooked. He says beer has long been a force for connection.

Complex

“Beer is one of the oldest, if not the oldest consumer goods category,” van den Brink told the Financial Times. He pointed to evidence of social beer drinking in Mesopotamia and ancient Egypt. “We believe that it’s not always reported in a balanced way, telling the full picture, because the relationship between alcohol and health is complex,” he added.

Public health bodies across Europe are taking a tougher stance against alcohol prompting the industry to talk up the non-health benefits, such as socialising. The outgoing US surgeon general said that alcoholic drinks should carry warnings about cancer, while the World Health Organisation (WHO) has a campaign which questions the notion of moderate drinking.

Since launching Heineken 0.0 in Ireland in 2018, the company has invested more than €30 million in the alcohol-free category and now has a market share of 43%

Research by Heineken Ireland shows that 80 per cent of Irish adults believe there is now greater cultural permission to say, “I’m drinking less”, compared to five years ago. The study indicated that 56 per cent of people say they’ve deliberately paced themselves at recent social events, while almost one in three abstained from drinking alcohol entirely.

Reset

Fiona Curtin (pictured above), marketing director, Heineken Ireland, said moderation is no longer a fringe movement; it’s a cultural reset and a clear trend in Ireland. “Irish consumers are choosing options depending on mood, occasion, and overall lifestyle. Moderation isn’t just a message – it’s a mindset that’s here to stay,” she added.