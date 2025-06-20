Heineken teases with Orchard Thieves’ ads

Orchard Thieves, Heineken’s cider brand, has a new campaign, ‘Be More Fox’, to mark its tenth year on the Irish market. The ads are targeted young adults who “embrace their inner fox” by making the most of life’s social occasions. At a time when ‘living life to the fullest’ often comes with a rulebook, the message is about following your own path.

Thinkhouse is the brand’s through-the-line agency delivering brand strategy, creative, social and PR. Dentsu Red Star is responsible for all media buying and planning. The campaign launched with a teaser across outdoor and digital media. The ads ask “Are You More Fox?” with a QR code pointing to an interactive site offering consumer rewards.

A further series of ads follow across various out of home (OOH) formats, video on demand (VOD), social and digital channels. Spots on Spin 1038, iRadio and Red FM are aimed at elevating the campaign. ‘Be More Fox’ promotes Orchard Thieves original and Orchard Thieves Wild, its less sweet skew which was rolled out last year.

Experiental plays a role with the Orchard Thieves fox booth (above); an on-the-ground activation popping up at gigs and bars across Ireland. The concept was launched at the Charli XCX gig at Malahide Castle. Jim Geraghty, the brand’s marketing manager at Heineken Ireland, said Orchard Thieves was the top draught cider choice for Gen Z.