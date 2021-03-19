Heineken’s new ad to debut during rugby game

Heineken will screen its new TV ad during Ireland’s Six Nations game against England at the Aviva Stadium at 2.45pm tomorrow. Created by Publicis Dublin with South Africa-based Karien Cherry directing, ‘The Perfect Match’ plays on rugby rivalry and follows three couples, pitted against each other as their teams face off and their relationships take a back seat.

The commercial features Soft Cell’s cover version of ‘Tainted Love’ from 1981, written by Ed Cobb and originally recorded by Gloria Jones. The ad is a precursor to the the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup that take place in April and May and which will be followed by the delayed staging of the Dutch brewer’s-sponsored Euro 2020 begins in June.

The Publicis team included business director Jimmy Murphy, creative director Ger Roe, senior copywriter Peter Dobbyn, head of production Niamh Skelly, head of strategic planning Chloe Hanratty and head of digital Ed Melvin. Ruth McCormack was the senior account director. The TVC was developed in tandem with agency partners Thinkhouse and Red Star.

To watch the new Heineken ad, click here