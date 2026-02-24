Heneghan appoints Geoghegan to new role

PR agency Heneghan has appointed Holly Geoghegan as finance and operations manager. She joined the agency in 2022 and became operations manager the following year. She previously worked in Ireland with KPMG/Future Analytics and in the UK with Accenture, where she managed projects for multinational pharmaceutical and FMCG clients.

Training

Earlier in her career, she worked in Australia for a leading fashion label, developing and implementing a training programme across New South Wales focused on performance and profitability. She has an honours bachelor’s degree in marketing and event management from DBS and is studying a master’s in business administration from Griffith College.