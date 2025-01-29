Fuel names Holden as marketing boss

Event and activation agency Fuel has announced four senior appointments, including Shell Holden as director of marketing. Steven Courtney joins the agency as director of content, Molly Bracken as experience director and Rachael Gallivan as business development director. Last year, Keith McCormack became executive director, Jonny Boyle director of brand experience and Gráinne Earley was made director of employee experience solutions.

Launched by Brian McDermott and Jamie Deasy in 2013, and with headquarters located on Dublin city’s Camden Street, Fuel clients include Meta, Sky, World Rugby, KPMG, Indeed, PayPal, Paddy Power, Accenture, Lidl, Universal Music and Google, as well AIB and Leinster Rugby. Shell Holden steps into the role of director of marketing, where she will oversee the development and management of Fuel’s new marketing department.

With over 17 years of experience, she is well known for creating and managing marketing and PR campaigns for festivals and arts and culture and hospitality and food events. She was festival director for the City Spectacular summer festival. She will lead the marketing for Fuel’s WellFest outdoor health and wellness festival, and the Kaleidoscope family festival, which the agency manages in partnership with Festival Republic, Live Nation, and MCD.

Accolades

As co-founder of event company Best in Fest, she remains the co-director of the National Menopause Summit. Her accolades include four-time winner of best entertainment event sponsorship and innovation in sponsorship at the Irish Sponsorship Awards, as well as a finalist in the PR campaign category at last year’s All-Ireland Marketing awards (AIMs) organised by the Marketing Institute.

Steven Courtney is now director of content. With over 20 years experience he has managed projects for brands like Three, FBD, PTSB, the National Lottery, Sky and Diageo. He joins from production company Motherland, where he was managing director. His projects won awards at the Sharks, ICAD awards, and a nomination for the RTS Ireland Television award. Prior to Motherland, he led Event Junkies, Offscript and was creative director at Shinawil.

Molly Bracken was an event producer for Web Summit’s 75,000 person conference in Lisbon and was experience director at Catapult for six years. She has produced a host of large-scale international events. As business development director, Rachael Gallivan has responsibility for driving strategic growth. Her career includes roles as chief operations officer at Image Media, department head at Maximum Media and senior manager at Accenture Song.

Fuel’s new directors, from left: Steven Courtney, Shell Holden, Molly Bracken and Rachel Gallivan