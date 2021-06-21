Home Store+More’s Wenk to talk Covid

The impact of the pandemic on the health and welfare of a brand will be teased out at this week’s Marketing Institute breakfast by guest speaker Matthias Wenk, marketing director at Home Store+More. Wenk, a former executive with Ryanair and Lidl, will share his own experiences of coping with the challenges posed by Covid-19 since March of last year.

The Marketing Institute event is hosted in partnership with Kay McCarthy’s MCCP.

The webinar is on Zoom at 10am this Wednesday, June 23rd.

To register click here

Wenk (centre) is pictured with Geraldine O’Leary, RTÉ and Paul Moran, Mediaworks