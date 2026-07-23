Honda sponsors Today with David McCullagh

RTÉ Commercial has signed a deal with Honda to sponsor the Today with David McCullagh show on RTÉ Radio 1 weekdays from 9am to 11am. Broadcasting directly after Morning Ireland, the programme features analysis and debate around the top national and international stories of the day, spanning news, politics, sport and entertainment.
Stings
It also features advice segments on money, travel, food and health, with ‘The Gathering’ panel wrapping up the week’s events at 10.30am every Friday. Brokered by WPP Media, the sponsorship consists of six 10-second credited stings every weekday morning and promos on Morning Ireland, Liveline, Brendan O’Connor, The Louise Duffy Show and Inside Sport.
The deal, the value of which was not disclosed, also comprises listen back sponsorship and homepage sponsorship. Pictured from left to right: Tara Farrell, sponsorship manager, RTÉ; David McCullagh; Ciaran Cusack, communications and brands manager and John Saunders, managing director, Honda Ireland.