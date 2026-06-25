Dublin Horse Show ads off to a gallop

The Dublin Horse Show 2026 with new sponsor Gallagher has been launched with a suite of work showcasing the heritage and history of the storied event through a contemporary lens. The RDS awarded the marketing, media and activation to The Brill Building and Ad Vantage Media, led by Roisin Keown and Jill Robinson, until 2028.

Comprising integrated activity across video, radio, out of home (OOH), digital and display assets, it establishes the new theme of ‘Closer to Greatness’. The film, directed by Peter O’Brien and edited by Mustard, inter-cuts archive footage with close up shots of a showjumper preparing for the arena to lend the narrative contemporary presence and authority.

Fresh

The result is intended to be surprisingly fresh from a storied body like the RDS, reflecting the ambition of CEO Paul Kelly and his marketing team. Peter Snodden, creative director, The Brill Building, said they needed to capture the attention of the public in a fresh way without losing the unique appeal of what we simply call in Ireland “The Horse Show”.