Hot Press to release World Cup song

Music fortnightly Hot Press is releasing a new single this Friday to mark the Women’s World Cup in Australia. The song, written by Maria Walsh and recorded by Zrazy, is titled ‘Come On Ireland (Giving Us The Right To Dream)’ . The single will be sold on iTunes and to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Bandcamp and other online platforms.

Zrazy previously topped the charts in Ireland with the 1990 World Cup song, ‘Watch Your House (Ooh Ah, Paul McGrath)’, which featured a spoken word contribution from Republic of Ireland footballer Paul McGrath – who was, for many, the leading light in an Irish team of real, top level stars. Zrazy are Maria Walsh and Carole Nelson.

The track is released on the Hot Press Records label.

With Irish fans worldwide due to follow the fortunes of the Irish team in Australia, the track contains a sample from the speech made by President Michael D Higgins on St Patrick’s Day this year. There is also a contribution from the broadcaster and vlogger Shebahn Aherne, twin-sister of Ireland international footballer Ruesha Littlejohn.

In its incantatory middle section, the song becomes the ultimate celebration of Irish sportswomen, with Katie Taylor, Sonia O’Sullivan, Kellie Harrington, Leona Maguire and Rhasidat Adeleke also being name-checked among those successfully going toe-to-toe with the best on the planet. The track is mixed by engineer Ruadhri Cushnan.

Cushnan is a Grammy Award-winning engineer, who has worked on international chart hits by Ed Sheeran, Mumford & Sons, Shawn Mendes, Sugarbabes, All Saints, Coldplay, Snow Patrol, Bjork and George Michael.

