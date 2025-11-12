Howlett to chair AIMs awards jury

Aedamar Howlett, the former senior Coca-Cola Company marketer, has been appointed by the Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) as the new chair of the jury for the All Ireland Marketing awards, more widely known as the AIMs. Howlett takes over from former Glanbia marketing boss Colin Gordon who chaired the adjudication process since 2021.

The AIMs recognise case studies across over 20 categories that reflect the use of professional marketing to build business success. MII chief executive Shane McGonigle said that Howlett was the right fit for the role, given her extensive experience and senior marketing roles with Coke in Ireland and across Western Europe. The chair sits on all 24 juries.

Consistency

The role involves personally assessing every presentation, checking for consistency and high standard of judging across all categories. Howlett’s academic credentials include a BA in economics and business from TCD, completion of a digital accelerator programme at Stanford University, and a diploma in company direction from the Institute of Directors (IoD).

She is fellow of the MII and the Marketing Society UK, and a former chair of IBEC’s Irish Beverage Council. The AIMs 2026 are open for entries from November 21, 2025.

Aedemar Howlett pictured with Peter McPartlin at an Irish Times event