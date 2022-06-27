HSE among award winners at PR show

The Health Service Executive (HSE) was one of 25 winners from over 150 entries taking two gongs at the Awards for Excellence hosted by the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA) and the Public Relations Institute of Ireland (PRII). The awards recognise best practice in PR, public affairs and internal communication in public and private sectors.

The HSE awards were for best internal communications campaign for employee communications during Covid-19 and the cyber-attack and best in-house team. Organisations entered PR campaigns undertaken in the 12 months from March last year. One fifth of the entries were from in-house teams, including the public sector, charities and the civil service.

Edelman won the Onclusive-sponsored large agency of the year award for the third year in a row. Hanover won the smaller agency of the year award. The Central Bank won the award for best corporate communications for the Mortgage Measures Framework Review conducted to ensure that the measures introduced in 2015 remained fit for purpose.

Dublin Port won a consumer award for its water safety campaign. The Irish Wheelchair Association won the Ruepoint-sponsored award for best issues-led work for its ‘Think Ahead, Think Housing’ campaign. The campaign was designed to support people with disabilities apply to local authorities so that they can be included in social housing planning and delivery.

Other winners included housing agency Threshold, St Patrick’s Mental Health Service, An Post, the National Concert Hall, the Irish Wheelchair Association, Irish Water and Breast Cancer Ireland. The awards were presented by Dearbhail McDonald who MC’d the event. Two in-house media team awards sponsored by Fennells went to Aldi and the HSE.

Teneo’s Nicola Halloran was voted young communication professional of the year and also collected a trophy for work on the best digital campaign, a podcast by Chadwicks. Halloran has seven years’ PR experience. She also blogs about food using the name The Wonky Spatula and has published her own cookbook and launched an app focusing on healthy food.

Dr Martina Byrne, CEO, PRCA and PRII, said the range of work shortlisted showed the contribution of the public relations profession to economic, social and cultural life in Ireland. This year’s full list of winners is available at https://www.prii.ie/news/awards-for-excellence-in-public-relations-2022-winners-announced.html

Pictured above are Owen Cullen, Cullen Communications and chair of the PRCA, presenting the large agency of the year award to Edelman managing director Joe Carmody and Owen Cullen with Teneo’s Nicola Halloran, this year’s top young communication professional

PHOTOS: JOHN BAMBURY, FENNELLS