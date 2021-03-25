HSE/Covid-19 again leads BrandShout

HSE Covid-19 has again returned to the top of the BrandShout league for Ireland’s best known advertised brands in March ahead of the German discounters Lidl and Aldi. Musgrave’s SuperValu dropped one place to joint fourth alongside Vodafone, research by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie shows. The public awareness Covid-19 ads jumped from fourth spot in February.

AIB and Coke moved up seven places to joint sixth place, while Sky fell back one place to eight. Bank of Ireland was ninth, up two places, while Virgin Media dropped from sixth to 10th place. McDonald’s moved one place to 11th, while newcomers Hyundai and Asos were 12th and 13th respectively. Tesco dropped from eight to 14th spot, followed by new entrant Nike.

Five brands shared 16th place – Guinness, down from ninth in February, Avonmore, down from 10th place, An Post and Paddy Power, both newcomers in March and the National Lottery down from 13th last month. BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland each fortnight.