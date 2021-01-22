HSE Covid reclaims BrandShout top spot

HSE Covid-19 has returned to the top of the BrandShout ad league for January toppling Musgrave’s SuperValu as Ireland’s best known advertised brand, research by Ipsos MRBI for Marketing.ie shows. The public awareness Covid-19 ads jumped from eight spot in December to displace SuperValu, which dropped to second place, with new entrant Ryanair third.

German discounter dropped two places to fourth as did Coca-Cola to fifth. The other top advertised brands in the January top 10 are Lidl, down from fourth place at sixth, Tesco (joint fifth last month), McDonald’s (from joint fifth), Guinness (from ninth) and Sky, up from 13th place. Vodafone dropped one place to 11th and Dunnes Stores was down three places to 12th.

Also in joint 12th place this month were new entrants Bank of Ireland and Avonmore. Completing the January top 20 were Woodie’s (down from sixth place) and new entrants Virgin Media and Asos. BrandShout is part of the Ipsos MRBI Omnipoll telesurvey which comprises interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults in Ireland every fortnight.