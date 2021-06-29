Huawei extends its support for Cuala

Reigning Dublin senior hurling champions Cuala GAA have scored a new sponsorship deal with Huawei Ireland, with the world ICT giant company extending its partnership for 2021. For a fifth year in a row, Huawei will back Cuala senior hurlers as its primary sponsor as the Dalkey-based club seeks to win its third championship in a row and sixth in seven seasons.
The partnership is part of Huawei’s programme of supports for local communities. The Chinese company is also donating 50 new Huawei tablets to the St John of God’s Dublin South East services, which is one of Cuala’s charity partners. The tablets will be made available to service users, enabling them to stay connected and support their ongoing development.
Meanwhile, Britvic has extended its hydration partnership with Dublin GAA in a new three-year deal. The drinks company has provided county teams with Ballygowan and Energise Sport for the past six years. Ballygowan has been relaunched with a campaign where Dublin players share ‘Bottled Wild Stories’ over the summer, kicking off with Ciarán Kilkenny.