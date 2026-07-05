Huawei lines out green ads on Luas

Huawei has launched a campaign on the Luas Green Line, wrapping a tram in creative that tells the story of residential solar energy from generation through to battery storage, EV charging, and home use. ‘From Green Line to Green Home’ runs through to August. The wrapped tram operates on the Green Line passing through Dublin city centre once an hour.

The creative spans nine carriages and follows a narrative from morning sunlight through to night-time home power – using an energy flow line tracing Huawei’s solar ecosystem. Messages include ‘Sun by day. Power by night’, ‘Drive on sunshine,’ and ‘Solar. Sorted.’ A QR code directs commuters to further information on Huawei’s residential solar range.

Huawei has operated in Ireland since 2004 with an annualised economic impact estimated at nearly €800 million

Commenting on the campaign, Huawei Ireland CEO, Calvin Lan said: “After the few weeks we’ve had, solar stops being a future investment and starts feeling like common sense. Irish homeowners are increasingly looking at what’s on their roof rather than their electricity bill — and this campaign is about making that decision simple, right where people are every day.”

The campaign targets homeowners researching solar for the first time, as well as those weighing up the cost and practicalities of installation. Residential solar adoption in Ireland has grown steadily as households seek to reduce electricity bills and meet climate ambitions. Founded in China in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.