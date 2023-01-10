Hume Brophy acquired by US-based Penta

PR and lobbying firm Hume Brophy has been acquired by Penta, a US global affairs network headquartered in Washington DC, for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 2005 by John Hume and Eoin Brophy, the business developed into a PR and government relations network firm with offices in London, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Both Hume and Brophy will continue to act as senior advisors at Penta.

Hume Brophy’s chief executive, Conall McDevitt, will become a senior partner and managing partner for Europe and Asia at Penta. Hume Brophy’s team of almost 100 professionals worldwide comes from a diverse range of backgrounds and will continue to work in sectors including energy, transportation and mobility, agribusiness and financial services.

John Hume said the tie-up provides an opportunity for his network to lead Penta’s growth in Europe and Asia. Penta is backed by a majority investment of Falfurrias Capital Partners, the Charlotte-based private equity investment firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl, Jr, former chairman and CEO of Bank of America, and Marc Oken, ex-CFO at Bank of America.

Penta was launched last September following the merger of Ballast Research, Hamilton Place Strategies, Flag Media Analytics, alva, Gotham Research Group, and Decode_M. Penta will now comprise over 300 professionals located across New York, Washington DC, San Francisco, Vail, London, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, Paris, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Pictured are Hume Brophy co-founders John Hume and Eoin Brophy