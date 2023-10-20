Huskies claim top Effie for Allianz

The Allianz Ireland ‘World’s Strongest Women’ campaign created by F&B Huskies and EssenceMediacom was the big winner at Effies 2023 taking home the grand prix award and two category golds. The Effies mark the most effective campaigns driving growth from the past two years in Ireland. The winners were announced at an industry lunch in the RDS Concert Hall hosted by the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI).

As well as the grand prix, there were seven gold, five silver and 10 bronze gongs presented.

Category winners:

Alcoholic Beverages

Silver – ‘Lovely Day for a Guinness’ – AMV BBDO and PHD Ireland for Diageo

Crisis Response/Critical Pivot

Bronze – ‘How the pandemic ushered in a new era of efficiency for Vodafone X’ – Folk Wunderman Thompson for Vodafone

Culture & Arts

Bronze – ‘Art flourishes in spite of adversity’ – Bloom for The Arts Council

Domestic Brands (Irish based goods or services)

Gold – ‘How Epic reframed how the world sees the Irish’ – The Public House for Epic: The Irish Emigration Museum

Finance & Insurance Services

Gold – ‘World’s Strongest Women’ – F&B Huskies and EssenceMediacom for Allianz Ireland

Bronze – ‘How your pension could help save our planet’ – Folk Wunderman Thompson and Core for Irish Life

FMCG, Petcare & Homewares & Consumer Electronics

Bronze – ‘Building a plant-based range from Dairy DNA’ – Droga5 Dublin for Kerry Foods

IT, Telecoms & Utilities

Bronze – ‘Bringing Connected Living to Life’ – Boys+Girls and Core for Three Ireland (above)

Bronze – ‘How Vodafone awakened a new category behaviour’ – Folk Wunderman Thompson for Vodafone

Leisure, Media, Sport, Travel & Gaming

Silver – ‘Putting Northern Ireland on the Holiday Map and Driving Giant Growth’ – BBDO Dublin for Tourism Northern Ireland

Media Content & Partnership/Sponsorship Effectiveness

Gold – ‘World’s Strongest Women’ – F&B Huskies and EssenceMediacom for Allianz Ireland

Silver – ‘100 Cyclists’ Heartbeats Fuel WHOOP Growth” – Core for Whoop

Media Innovation

Bronze – ‘The First Poster To Catch Lung Cancer’ – The Brill Building & PML for Marie Keating Foundation (above)

New Product or Service Introduction

Silver – ‘Launching the KFC Chicken Fillet Roll’ – Core for KFC Ireland

Positive Change – Brands, NFP – Environmental or Social Good

Gold – ‘Making a Big Difference with a Little Budget’ – Core for Breast Cancer Ireland

Bronze – ‘World’s Strongest Women’ – F&B Huskies and EssenceMediacom for Allianz Ireland

Public Service & Government

Gold – ‘Unfair City – Using AI to Highjack the News’ – BBDO Dublin & Lobo US for Dublin Simon Community (above)

Silver – ‘How A Tin Man Inspired Ireland To Send Love At Christmas’ – Folk Wunderman Thompson for An Post

Retail & Fashion (Bricks or Clicks or both)

Bronze – ‘Going Full Trollies with Go Full Lidl’ – Folk Wunderman Thompson & EssenceMediacom for Lidl Ireland

Sustained Effectiveness

Gold – ‘From Members to Monsters’ – Core for the Irish League of Credit Unions

Gold – ‘Selling Out Christmas, Constantly’ – Core for The National Lottery

Bronze – ‘From Selling Products to Creating a Meaningful Masterbrand’ – Folk Wunderman Thompson and Core for Irish Life

Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI, said Effies was an extremely important initiative for Irish advertising as it is the industry’s platform for the strategic pillar of growth. “It provides us with proof points of the transformational growth we deliver for our client’s businesses and helps strengthen the overall reputation and sustainability of the industry,” Stoney added. Effie sponsors are An Post Commerce, DMG Media, ESB and RTE Media Sales.

Damian Devaney, jury chair, Effie Awards Ireland, said the strategic differentiator in Effies is that it focuses on the one thing that businesses are most interested in – their performance in the marketplace. “It’s proven, international, reliable and robust. This is the reason I genuinely believe that Effie Awards Ireland can build that vital bridge between agencies and their clients’ marketing and wider management teams,” Devaney added.

IAPI will host the Effie winners showcase at ESB HQ on Thursday, November 9.

