Huskies fully integrated into F&B

F&B Huskies, previously known as In the Company of Huskies, has been fully integrated into the global Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) network. The creative agency will trade as Forsman & Bodenfors (F&B) Dublin with Jonathan Forrest remaining on as CEO. F&B employs 450 people in eight international market with offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, New York, London, Dublin, Singapore, Shanghai and Toronto.

Clients include Volvo, Google, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, Goldman Sachs, General Mills, H&M and Polestar. Its campaigns have won at Cannes Lions and F&B was named in the top three independent Agency of the Decade. It is the only global creative agency to receive both the global three per cent certification and global certification from Fair Pay Workplace. Director David Hayes said the Dublin agency is also part of the Stagwell digital network.

F&B Huskies created the Allianz-supported TV campaign for Women’s Aid