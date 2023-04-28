Huskies now part of F&B network

In the Company of Huskies has been fully acquired by Stagnell in a deal that links the Dublin creative agency with international Swedish group Forsman & Bodenfors. In a statement issued by the Irish agency launched by Jonathan Forrest, it was confirmed that Huskies will soon be renamed F&B Huskies. Forrest will remain on as agency chief executive.

The terms of the Stagwell deal were not disclosed. Huskies clients include Allianz, Nissan, Smurfit Kappa, Guinness Storehouse, Fáilte Ireland, Google, the Guinness Storehouse and the National Tourism Development Authority. It has won AME and Epica awards for Allianz Ireland and Women’s Aid for its ‘The World’s Strongest Women’ (above) campaign.

F&B clients include Volvo, SK-II, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M. The agency has won awards at many of the world’s top shows. It made the top three in the Independent Agency of the Decade. It is the only creative agency to receive the global three per cent certification and global cert from Fair Pay Workplace.

They have six offices, in Gothenburg, Stockholm, New York, Singapore, Shanghai and Toronto.