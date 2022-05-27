Huskies rolls out latest Allianz chapter

Allianz Insurance has unveiled the latest chapter of its new campaign that shares a message of writing one’s own future with the support of the German insurer behind them. The ‘You Write It, We Underwrite It’ campaign created by In the Company of Huskies shows different scenarios where people pursue their dreams and inspire others to live life to the full.

The campaign runs across digital, social, radio and comprises a new TV commercial fronted by Ireland Paralympic swimmer Ellen Keane. It follows on from ‘The World’s Strongest Women’ campaign as part of its three-year partnership with Women’s Aid, which was voted the best CSR campaign at the Marketing Institute’s AIMS Awards last week.

Power

The campaign shows that people have the power to write their own future. What is written often reflects dreams, ambitions or a New Year’s Resolution. The campaign showcases people who decide to take action to improve their lives and create life’s milestone moments, including moving into a first home and learning how to drive, with cover by Allianz.

Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Golden Gate Bridge, the TV commercial also draws inspiration that led to the creation of one of San Francisco’s most iconic landmarks, which was insured by Allianz companies. The campaign also includes a direct response TV (DRTV) ad for motor and home insurance running across terrestrial TV stations in Ireland.

Watch the new Allianz TV commercial here

Allianz ‘Your Write It, We Underwrite It’

Client: Allianz Ireland

Head of marketing: Mark Brennan

Marketing communications manager: Valerie Hedin

Creative agency: In the Company of Huskies

Creative director: Damian Hanley

Senior art director: Nick Kelly

Senior copywriter: Greg McLoughlin

Senior producer: Ciarán Walsh

Client services director: Sarah Deeny

Account director: Kritika Verma

Production company: Kode

Post production: Absolute Post

Editor: Joe Wilby

Music: Olly Anna