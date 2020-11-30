Huskies rolls out SVP Christmas appeal

Creative agency In the Company of Huskies has announced the launch of St. Vincent de Paul’s (SVP) annual appeal. SVP is Ireland’s largest charity, receiving more than 150,000 calls each year, usually from people in need of food. Unfortunately, the number of people that need help has grown this year and things are more serious with the pandemic.

With many normal channels for donations, such as church gate collections and SVP shops, being disrupted due to the pandemic, this year will be the most challenging. The campaign highlights the situation faced by many families who live below the poverty line. Already stretched households will face difficult decisions this winter.

‘Impossible Choices’ reminds us that there are families that are often faced with having to choose between food and heating or giving their children presents. The campaign includes a 30″ TVC, outdoor, digital and activations. Huskies, which have worked with SVP since 2015, were tasked with finding new ways to create new income streams.

As visits to people’s homes are curtailed, the ability to deliver food hampers or toys is limited, so SVP wanted to make it easier to donate virtual toys and food this Christmas. To do this, part two of the campaign will see Huskies, along with their clients Smurfit Kappa and BWG, roll out the Empty Toy Box Appeal and Empty Plate Appeal.

For every empty toy box and plate bought, a donation will go towards ensuring a child will have what they need this Christmas. Nichola Mullen, SVP’s head of fundraising, said they needed creative solutions to overcome current issues and an emotive message – Huskies delivered on all fronts. The campaign shows the harsh realities of poverty.

The TV ad is voiced by SVP ambassador Ryan Tubridy.

Please support SVP’s Annual Appeal today

Impossible Choices ROI 30 Sec

https://youtu.be/I6CfhAKp-Uo