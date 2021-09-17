Huskies’ Smurfit Kappa ad in line for Effies UK

In the Company of Huskies has been shortlisted in the Effie Awards UK for their work with Smurfit Kappa with their entry, ‘Boxing our way from the storeroom to the boardroom’. Eschewing the traditional narrative of price and efficiency, the campaign positioned paper packaging as a growth driver, a sustainable solution and a strategic imperative.

The agency’s work resulted in significant brand and sales uplifts for Smurfit Kappa.

Huskies CEO Jonathan Forrest said the agency’s work for Smurfit Kappa runs in over 36 countries. “It’s great to see it nominated in the UK as one of only three campaigns, and in the most sought-after category of the awards,” Forrest said. “It’s typical of the kind of client partnership we love to develop in Huskies and the business results we deliver for clients.”

The Effie Awards are known globally as the pre-eminent awards for marketing effectiveness. The finalists announcement is on the Effie Awards news room webpage and the link to the showcase of 26 finalists this year is here. The results will be announced during the Ideas That Work: 2021 Effie UK Leadership Summit & Awards Celebration in early October.