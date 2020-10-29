Huskies takes on Apache Pizza

After a competitive pitch process, Apache Pizza has appointed Huskies as their new lead creative agency. Apache Pizza claims to be the largest pizza delivery brand in the Irish market with over 160 outlets across the whole of Ireland. Apache Pizza is co-owned by Food Delivery Brands and OKR Group, the Irish QSR franchise operator.

With this appointment, Huskies will lead all strategic and creative development to launch a new brand platform for Apache Pizza with a focus on digital to build on delivery and takeaways. Huskies managing director Brian Leonard (pictured) said the agency has has big ambitions for the Apache Pizza brand as it expands its offering across Ireland.