Huskies wins Epica award for Allianz

In the Company of Huskies has won a global Epica award for its ‘The World’s Strongest Women’ campaign for Allianz Ireland. Launched in 1987, Epica is the only global creative awards judged by the press, with editors and relevant journalists from over 50 countries – an independent jury whose members combine public objectivity and experts in creativity.

Huskies won silver in the public interest gender equity category.

Damian Hanley, creative director, Huskies, said it means a lot to be recognised by a global jury of leading journalists. The stigma surrounding domestic abuse stops one in three women from telling anyone. The ads use the tropes of sporting communications and flips the narrative around abuse to highlight the strength it takes women to survive and speak up.