Huskies wins handsome Fáilte Ireland contract

In the Company of Huskies has won a three-way pitch to secure a contract to handle a major new digital project for Fáilte Ireland understood to be worth €12 million over the next three to five years. Huskies was up against Accenture Interactive’s Rothco and Deloitte Digital’s Acne. Before the presentations, the three agencies were fully briefed about the required services.

The services cover content planning, social media, analytics, measurement and evaluation and reporting. Fáilte Ireland’s new business to consumer (B2C) platform developed over the past two years focuses on a visitor set up with streamlined front and back end systems. Huskies is tasked with the job of ensuring Fáilte Ireland deliver a top visitor experience.

The visitor experience relates to paid, owned and earned digital channels.