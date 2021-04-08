Huskies wins OOH digital award for Movember

In the Company of Huskies has won the Drum award for its digital out of home campaign for Movember. The international awards salute campaigns which most effectively combine creativity and tech. It is judged by a panel of international marketing journalists from the likes of LadBible Group, Condé Nast, Google, South China Morning Post and Publicis Media.

Last November, men’s health charity Movember and Huskies collaborated to light up Dublin’s iconic Poolbeg chimneys with a message of solidarity, ‘Together We Stand’, as a way to launch the ‘Conversation Piece’ campaign. Movember research revealed that one in three men said they feel lonely more often compared with before the coronavirus struck.

Yet nearly half, 45 per cent, say no one has checked to find out how they are coping, while just over eight out of 10 – 84 per cent – of men find it helpful when people ask if they are having a difficult time. Several of Ireland’s cultural and creative pioneers highlighted the need to stay connected by creating light installations that were projected onto Dublin landmarks.

Collaborations

Other collaborations with Sebastian Barry, Vivienne Roche, Gavin Friday, Domino Whisker, Aches, Mundy and Tiny Ark will follow. Jonathan Forrest, CEO of Huskies said that according to the Royal Society of Medicine, visual art has positive effects on health outcomes. Photographer Neil MacDougald and various other Irish artists worked pro bono.

Huskies’ CEO Jonathan Forrest said this was one of those gentle acts the agency did to help them get through the challenges of lockdown and, in doing so, helped others get through it too. “We would like to thank all the artists, CT Ireland, Tiny Ark, Sonder Visuals, WHPR and Ground Control for their selfless generosity and commitment to deliver its success,” he said.

Huskies was recently recognised as one of the top 50 UK client rated digital agencies in The Drum’s UK Digital Agency Census 2021. Huskies clients include Allianz, Smurfit Kappa, Nissan Ireland, Fáilte Ireland, Kerrygold, Guinness Storehouse, Slane Whiskey, Jose Cuervo, Saint Vincent De Paul, Londis, Aliv and the Cablebahamas group.

